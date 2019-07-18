Dr. McCown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David McCown, PHD
Overview
Dr. David McCown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sterling, VA.
Madhu Bhatia MD PC
Locations
Madhu Bhatia MD PC6 Pidgeon Hill Dr Ste 260, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 444-3200
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very comfortable around Dr. McCown. He's friendly and open. I feel like I can talk about anything and not be judged. He lets me lead the conversation while helping me keep on track of my needs.
About Dr. David McCown, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255547485
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCown accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.