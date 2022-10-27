David McCarty, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David McCarty, CH
Overview
David McCarty, CH is a Chiropractor in Findlay, OH.
David McCarty works at
Locations
-
1
Mccarty Chiropractic Center Inc.16380 E STATE ROUTE 12, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 425-1020
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David McCarty?
A+ rating
About David McCarty, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1356416226
Frequently Asked Questions
David McCarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David McCarty works at
11 patients have reviewed David McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.