Dr. David Martens, DC
Dr. David Martens, DC is a Chiropractor in Eau Claire, WI.
Optima Health & Vitality Center3321 Golf Rd Ste A, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 318-0819
- Cigna
Excellent care ! Very good listener and knows a great deal of information on care for the back and other important areas of the body. He is also very thorough both in actions and suggestions. Pleasure to work with him.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1073874491
Dr. Martens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martens accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martens.
