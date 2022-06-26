Dr. Lucido has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Lucido, DC
Overview
Dr. David Lucido, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Lucido works at
Locations
Lucido Chiropractic P.A.1965 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 683-8006
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Lucido for years now. His staff, which includes his wife, are patient, courteous, and professional. I have never experienced any wait times. I am not comfortable with manual manipulation chiropractors, so Dr. Lucido is perfect for my treatment. His diagnostic methods are extremely accurate for finding the true source of the issue. I have also referred a friend to Dr. Lucido, who is also happy with the treatment he receives. He listens to my issues and addresses each of them individually. I have never left his office disappointed in my treatment.
About Dr. David Lucido, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1578537528
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucido accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucido works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.