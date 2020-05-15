See All Chiropractors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. David Livingston, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Livingston, DC

Chiropractic
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Livingston, DC is a Chiropractor in Delray Beach, FL. 

Dr. Livingston works at Family Wellness Centers, Inc. in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Jalen Banks
Jalen Banks
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
Dr. Michael Minett, DC
10 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Therapy Center of Delray Beach and Family Wellness Centers, Inc.
    15127 S Jog Rd Ste 210, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-1098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Head and Neck Conditions
Arthritis
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Head and Neck Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?

    May 15, 2020
    Dr David Livingston’s office is the best medical practice I have ever visited, all the staff are very friendly and professional, after starting the treatments with Dr Livingston I feel much better
    Y.tavarez — May 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Livingston, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Livingston, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Livingston to family and friends

    Dr. Livingston's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Livingston

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Livingston, DC.

    About Dr. David Livingston, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285742825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Napoli Chiropractic
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Livingston, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Livingston works at Family Wellness Centers, Inc. in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Livingston’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Livingston, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.