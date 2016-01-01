Dr. David Lipsitz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipsitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lipsitz, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Lipsitz, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Peters, MO.
Dr. Lipsitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Disease Consultants Inc.201 First Executive Ave, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-3322
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipsitz?
About Dr. David Lipsitz, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104919455
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipsitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipsitz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipsitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipsitz works at
Dr. Lipsitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipsitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipsitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipsitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.