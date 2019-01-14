David Lesneski, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Lesneski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Lesneski, CH
Overview
David Lesneski, CH is a Chiropractor in Branchburg, NJ.
David Lesneski works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Shaffrey, M.D.3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1305, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 595-1292
Accepted Insurance:

- Aetna
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dave Lesneski has been our family Chiropractor for 10 years - he is always on time and does more than adjustments. Dave is also great with sports injuries and basic pain issues. He is a good listener and always has the patients best interest in mind. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a wealth of experience in his field.
About David Lesneski, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366479271
Frequently Asked Questions
David Lesneski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Lesneski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Lesneski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Lesneski works at
10 patients have reviewed David Lesneski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Lesneski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Lesneski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Lesneski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.