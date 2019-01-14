See All Chiropractors in Branchburg, NJ
David Lesneski, CH Icon-share Share Profile

David Lesneski, CH

Chiropractic
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

David Lesneski, CH is a Chiropractor in Branchburg, NJ. 

David Lesneski works at Thomas Shaffrey, M.D. in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Shaffrey, M.D.
    3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1305, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 595-1292
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Jan 14, 2019
    Dr Dave Lesneski has been our family Chiropractor for 10 years - he is always on time and does more than adjustments. Dave is also great with sports injuries and basic pain issues. He is a good listener and always has the patients best interest in mind. He is extremely knowledgeable and has a wealth of experience in his field.
    — Jan 14, 2019
    About David Lesneski, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366479271
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Lesneski, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Lesneski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Lesneski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Lesneski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Lesneski works at Thomas Shaffrey, M.D. in Branchburg, NJ. View the full address on David Lesneski’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed David Lesneski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Lesneski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Lesneski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Lesneski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

