Overview

Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University, Ny and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Leibovitz works at Clinical Expressions in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.