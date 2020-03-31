Dr. David Leaf, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Leaf, DC
Overview
Dr. David Leaf, DC is a Chiropractor in Plymouth, MA.
Dr. Leaf works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Chiropractic Kinesiological Associates Inc.159 Samoset St Ste 4, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-6441
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Effective, immediate relief and informative each time I need his expertise as a result of doing something where I "throw my back out". He instructs on home exercises with graphic illustrations and text to continue the healing process at home. Wouldn't consider anyone else. I highly recommend him. Considering my pain and discomfort upon arrival and relief when I leave, he is a miracle worker.
About Dr. David Leaf, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1104986918
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leaf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaf works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.