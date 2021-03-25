Dr. David Landry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Landry, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Landry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Iberia, LA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 203 W Main St Ste 204, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 374-1952
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was nice very easy to talk to, staff is very pleasant and helpful. Great experience. Will highly recommend
About Dr. David Landry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
