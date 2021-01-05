See All Nurse Practitioners in Providence, RI
David Kwami

David Kwami

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

David Kwami is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI. 

David Kwami works at Providence VA Medical Center in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence VA Medical Center
    830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 (401) 273-7100

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 05, 2021
Excellent doctor. Cares and is passionate about his work. Not sure why he got 1 star? I give him 5!
Tim — Jan 05, 2021
About David Kwami

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407351257
Frequently Asked Questions

David Kwami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

David Kwami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

David Kwami works at Providence VA Medical Center in Providence, RI. View the full address on David Kwami’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed David Kwami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kwami.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Kwami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Kwami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

