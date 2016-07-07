David Kunkel, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Kunkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Kunkel, MS
Offers telehealth
David Kunkel, MS is a Psychotherapist in Pittsburgh, PA.
David Kunkel works at
Grow Therapy322 N Shore Dr Ste 200 Bldg 1BOFF, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (786) 244-2403
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
David Kunkel has a very gentle spirit. He is compassionate and listens without judgements. He has many resources to offer, many techniques to fit most situations. I would recommend him. I have been seeing him for some time and see progress with our work.
About David Kunkel, MS
- Psychotherapy
- English
David Kunkel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Kunkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed David Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kunkel.
