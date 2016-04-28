David Kelley, DMIN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Kelley, DMIN
Overview
David Kelley, DMIN is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Myers, FL.
David Kelley works at
Locations
David S. Geiser Ph.d. P.A.1950 Courtney Dr Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 415-8686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Start was somewhat generic and slow, however after seeing Dr. Kelley for 25 weekly visits break-through to issues began to materialize very rapidly and correctly. Only the second counselor I have visited, but the first time I have seen a counselor long enough for a diagnosis to formulate with good results. I would recommend Dr. Kelley to friends and family.
About David Kelley, DMIN
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669688644
David Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Kelley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed David Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kelley.
