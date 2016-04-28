See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fort Myers, FL
David Kelley, DMIN

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
David Kelley, DMIN is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Myers, FL. 

David Kelley works at David G. Kelley, D.MIN., LMFT in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    David S. Geiser Ph.d. P.A.
    1950 Courtney Dr Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (239) 415-8686

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 28, 2016
    Start was somewhat generic and slow, however after seeing Dr. Kelley for 25 weekly visits break-through to issues began to materialize very rapidly and correctly. Only the second counselor I have visited, but the first time I have seen a counselor long enough for a diagnosis to formulate with good results. I would recommend Dr. Kelley to friends and family.
    Mike Murphy in Lehigh Acres, FL — Apr 28, 2016
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1669688644
    David Kelley, DMIN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    David Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Kelley works at David G. Kelley, D.MIN., LMFT in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on David Kelley’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed David Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

