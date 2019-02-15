David Kauffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Kauffman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Kauffman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
David Kauffman works at
Locations
-
1
East Valley Family Medical1343 N Alma School Rd Ste 160, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 963-1853
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best family doctor I have had. Great bedside manner. Hope I can do d him again.
About David Kauffman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497039606
Frequently Asked Questions
David Kauffman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed David Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.