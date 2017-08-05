Dr. Jupiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jupiter, OD is an Optometrist in Newark, DE.
Abby Medical Ctr Ste 1141 Centurian Dr Ste 114, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 993-0722
Associates in Eye Care LLC5305 Limestone Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 993-0931
Lavenburg Medical Group103 Chesapeake Blvd Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-6133
My visit with Dr. Jupiter was a wonderful experience (and I hate going to any doctor!). He is patient and understanding. He is an expert about the eye and eye-related issues. But what I found most assuring is his obvious love for his work and treating people. I highly recommend Dr. Jupiter.
About Dr. David Jupiter, OD
Dr. Jupiter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jupiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jupiter works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jupiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jupiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jupiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jupiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.