Dr. David Jennings, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jennings, OD
Overview
Dr. David Jennings, OD is an Optometrist in North Dartmouth, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 365 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 985-6600
-
2
Vision Associates Inc.12 Smith Ave, Greenville, RI 02828 Directions (401) 949-1616
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?
I've been Dr. David Jenning's patient for 11 years. He's outstanding in all areas as an Optometrist. I am so impressed with him that when he relocated his practice 1 hour (1-way) away from my home, I decided to continue to have him as my optometrist...it's a short ride to have someone like him as your doctor - he's just that good! Extremely professional, knowledgeable, and thorough, I highly recommend Dr. David Jennings to everyone - he's the best of the best!
About Dr. David Jennings, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
- 1376547851
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.