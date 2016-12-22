Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Jarvis, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Jarvis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brea, CA.
Locations
- 1 745 S Brea Blvd Ste 23, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 491-7832
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great Doctor and atttitude knew him n 2000 and 20001 amazing caring and reliable had trouble iwt hOCD he was also patiet and a good place in Glendale and he has great insight and caring too and helped me a shor understanding and knowledgeable i recommend hime for all psychologial troubles and ages groups g gold
About Dr. David Jarvis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarvis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.