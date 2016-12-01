Dr. David Hoffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoffman, PHD
Dr. David Hoffman, PHD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
Greater Boston Office661 Massachusetts Ave Ste 5, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 787-2708
Our son struggles with a lot of issues including Autism and ADHD. We have seen so many people it’s hard to count. Most came highly recommended, but none provided the kind of care we got with Dr. Dave. He came through for our son big time. He made a real difference in ways I never thought possible, including working closely with our other health providers and the schools and also helping us become more effective parents. I honestly don’t know what we would have done without him.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952547218
- CONNECTICUT CHILDREN'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Institute Of Living
- California School Of Professional Psychology
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.