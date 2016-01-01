David Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
David Hill, PA
David Hill, PA is a Physician Assistant in Palm Springs, CA.
David Hill works at
Locations
Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4511
- Aetna
About David Hill, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942292404
David Hill accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Hill works at
4 patients have reviewed David Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.