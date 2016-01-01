Dr. David Hettler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hettler, OD
Overview
Dr. David Hettler, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Hettler works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare2352 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (571) 302-4177
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Hettler, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972565737
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hettler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hettler works at
Dr. Hettler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hettler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.