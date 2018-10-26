See All Clinical Psychologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. David Hess, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hess, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mechanicsville, VA. 

Dr. Hess works at Bon Secours Neurology Clinic in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Memorial Regional
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 330, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 325-8720
    712 Mobjack Pl Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 592-9162
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 26, 2018
    Dr. Hess was very nice, funny, and caring. He was sensitive to my issues for being there, explained things very well, and even asked how my experience at his office had been since I’d had a bad experience at another neuropsychology office several years ago. I appreciate the time he took getting to know me and explaining my impairment to me. He gave me ideas of how to compensate for my memory loss. If I ever need to see a neuropsychologist in the future, I’d go back to him.
    — Oct 26, 2018
    About Dr. David Hess, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841307378
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hess, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

