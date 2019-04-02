See All Neuropsychologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD

Neuropsychology
Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona.

Dr. Hermosillo-Romo works at Bilingual Clinical Forensic Neuropsychology in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bilingual Clinical Forensic Neuropsychology
    Bilingual Clinical Forensic Neuropsychology
5363 E Pima St Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 (520) 336-0900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Acute Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Apr 02, 2019
    I have only consulted with him in the past. He is the most thorough researcher and evaluator of many neuropsychological conditions I’ve met. Being bilingual and bicultural may seem a minor thing, but the legacy that he’s leaving behind because of these competencies is admirable.
    • Neuropsychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467544718
    • Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
    • Clinical Neuropsychology San Antonio Medical Center
    • Clinical Psychology and Neuropsychology Houston Medical Center
    • University of Arizona
    • Iteso
