Dr. David Hensley, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. David Hensley, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hensley, PHD is a Psychologist in Victoria, TX.
Dr. Hensley works at
Locations
Victoria Counseling & Assessment Services2002 Commerce St Ste C, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 570-1444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Hensley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285647024
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensley, there are benefits to both methods.