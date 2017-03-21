Dr. Hellwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hellwig, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Hellwig, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
- 1 1357 W Shaw Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 227-4800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hellwig has an excellent patient manner and is an excellent therapist. I have had others before who missed things in the past. I recommend him highly to anyone.
About Dr. David Hellwig, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851431977
