Dr. David Helgeson, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Helgeson, PHD is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9590 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-9644
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Helgeson is amazing! Really cares and goes the extra mile in taking care of his patients/clients. If you live in Scottsdale, he is one of the best!
About Dr. David Helgeson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1346201852
Dr. Helgeson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helgeson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helgeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Helgeson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helgeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helgeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helgeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.