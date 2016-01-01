Dr. David Hamlin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hamlin, OD
Overview
Dr. David Hamlin, OD is an Optometrist in Troy, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Hamlin works at
Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates604 S George Wallace Dr, Troy, AL 36081 Directions (844) 206-9819
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamlin?
About Dr. David Hamlin, OD
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073594545
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamlin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.