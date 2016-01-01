Dr. David Hahn, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hahn, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hahn, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
-
1
U Are Well (UAreWell.com)591 Camino de la Reina Ste 918, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 917-2569
- 2 1252 Broadway Ste I, El Cajon, CA 92021 Directions (619) 917-2569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?
About Dr. David Hahn, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881658235
Education & Certifications
- Alliant International University
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.