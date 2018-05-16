See All Chiropractors in Humble, TX
Dr. David Groneck, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. David Groneck, DC is a Chiropractor in Humble, TX. 

Dr. Groneck works at Humble Wellness Center in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble Wellness Center
    1707 Fm 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 540-7201
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Groneck, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811003262
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

