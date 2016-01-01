Dr. David Green Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Green Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Green Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairfield, CA.
Dr. Green Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael A Amster MD Professional Corporation1101 B Gale Wilson Blvd Ste 307, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 428-3435
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green Jr?
About Dr. David Green Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518041771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green Jr works at
Dr. Green Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.