David Gomez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Gomez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
David Gomez works at
Locations
R. Family Medical Group Inc.3110 Nogalitos Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78225 Directions (210) 533-0257
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About David Gomez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548257975
Frequently Asked Questions
David Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
David Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Gomez works at
4 patients have reviewed David Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Gomez.
