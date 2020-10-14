Dr. David Gomez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gomez, OD
Overview
Dr. David Gomez, OD is an Optometrist in Beckley, WV.
Locations
Access Vision Pllc1623 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-3937
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think he's a very good doctor! Never had any problems with him or his staff. All kind and courteous
About Dr. David Gomez, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1174512453
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.