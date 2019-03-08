Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Goldstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Goldstein, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Roger Vogelfanger6005 Park Ave Ste 630B, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 853-3910
Ratings & Reviews
Helped my son to no extent
About Dr. David Goldstein, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043239585
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.