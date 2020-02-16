See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Overview

David Goldfarb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

David Goldfarb works at Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA and Fair Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Expo Pointe Imaging Center
    1111 Exposition Blvd Bldg 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 736-3399
  2. 2
    Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat
    2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 235, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 782-1291
  3. 3
    Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat
    6600 Mercy Ct Ste 180, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 966-2700
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About David Goldfarb, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144333642
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Goldfarb, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Goldfarb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    David Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed David Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Goldfarb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

