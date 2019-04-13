Dr. David Girardi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Girardi, OD
Overview
Dr. David Girardi, OD is an Optometrist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Girardi works at
Locations
-
1
See Sharp Eyewear824 Franklin Park Dr, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 446-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Girardi?
Dr. David Girardi is really something special. He's special enough to switch your provider for; I kid you not: try one appointment with the man, and if you don't feel like the world is a beautiful and safe place, you can come sue me for false advertising (or something.) I mean it, make one appointment and I guarantee you'll switch to him full time. If his bedside manner isn't enough for you, he even keeps up with the latest equipment and studies.
About Dr. David Girardi, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1558452516
Education & Certifications
- Eye Foundations Of Utah
- New England College of Optometry
- Ithaca College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girardi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girardi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Girardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.