Dr. David Girardi, OD is an Optometrist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.



Dr. Girardi works at See Sharp Eyewear in East Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.