Dr. David Geiser, PHD

Psychotherapy
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Geiser, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Geiser works at David S. Geiser, Ph.D., P.A. in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David S. Geiser, Ph.D., P.A.
    1950 Courtney Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 278-3231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Grief
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Stroke Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. David Geiser, PHD

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1114107232
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University - Bachelors in Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Geiser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geiser works at David S. Geiser, Ph.D., P.A. in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Geiser’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

