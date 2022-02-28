David Gamble, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Gamble, NP
Offers telehealth
David Gamble, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
David Gamble works at
Utah Endocrinology470 E 3900 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 747-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Utah Endocrinology629 Quality Dr, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 747-2800
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Home My Care Team My Appointments My Reviews My Profile My Reviews David Gamble, NP David Gamble, NP Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Likelihood to recommend 5 David Gamble ordered labs my rheumatologist of 10 years had never completed on me. Although my fasting glucose had been high for at least the past 5 years, no one had ever looked into it further until I started seeing David Gamble. From the very first appointment, I felt he truly cared and listened to what I had been experiencing for many years. He was able to pinpoint my diagnosis of LADA, treat me, and give me my life back in 9 months time. My lupus symptoms and inflammation have improved a great deal. I have more energy than I have had in years, I sleep great at night, and the brain fog is gone. I truly feel like myself again and maybe even better than I ever have before! I drive 2 hours to get to my appointment with him, but I would drive 10 if I had to. He is that good!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1033423249
