Clinical Psychology
Dr. David Frederick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, WV. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Fremont Medical Center

Dr. Frederick works at Argus Psychological Services in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Argus Psychological Services
    618 10th St Ste 106, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 525-9959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychophobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Frederick, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1205824893
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Fremont Medical Center
    • Mayview State Hosp
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Frederick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederick works at Argus Psychological Services in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Frederick’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

