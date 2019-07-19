Dr. David Frederick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Frederick, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Frederick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, WV. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Fremont Medical Center
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
-
1
Argus Psychological Services618 10th St Ste 106, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 525-9959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fredrick helped me with several personality disorders. I had attempted suicide and had been discharged from a locked psych ward. Depression was terrible. Within two months of seeing Dr. Fredrick and completing my "homework" regularly, I was living with joy in my heart and even became a loyal man of God. I returned to work, my marriage began to rekindle as before, and I had the techniques that I needed to rechannel my thoughts and feelings I could have never found on my own. Dr. Fredrick is a very caring person that explains things competely, but will not coddle. I like this about him. He is a godly man, very fair, firm, and concise with his therapy sessions. I could go on and on about him and his professionalism. I will end in saying that if you need help, want help, and willing to do what it takes to heal, Dr. Fredrick is your guy. He will not baby you but he will be very honest and you will see a positive change in yourself if you just follow his advise.
About Dr. David Frederick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205824893
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fremont Medical Center
- Mayview State Hosp
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
