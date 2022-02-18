Dr. David Franklin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Franklin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. David Franklin, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Irvine, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
-
1
University of California Riverside17782 Cowan, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (951) 827-7964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franklin?
Dr. Franklin was highly recommended to us to review issues following a concussion injury. In our initial virtual consultation- he was able to breakdown a plan to address various issues while understanding health insurance parameters. Patient and mom feel very supported and optimistic.
About Dr. David Franklin, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1902996747
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Drake University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.