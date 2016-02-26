See All Clinical Psychologists in Mobile, AL
David Formwalt, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
David Formwalt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mobile, AL. 

David Formwalt works at David Formwalt in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Formwalt and Williams Inc
    7305 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 776-1217
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 26, 2016
    I saw Dr. Formwalt for a little over two years between 2009-2011. I wish I could find someone like him again. He was extremely helpful and caring but also knew the appropriate time to make a joke to make you feel comfortable. Most importantly for me, he knew when to call me on my crap (and was very good at dealing with any anger I had when he did so but I normally knew he was right). I couldn't imagine an experience with a better doctor/patient relationship and would highly recommend him.
    Clinton, MS — Feb 26, 2016
    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1164591541
