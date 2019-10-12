See All Chiropractors in St Charles, IL
Dr. David Flatt, DC

Chiropractic
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. David Flatt, DC is a Chiropractor in St Charles, IL. 

Dr. Flatt works at Northwestern Medicine in St Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Chiropractic Services
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 307, St Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-2047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Flatt, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033289335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Flatt, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flatt works at Northwestern Medicine in St Charles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Flatt’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

