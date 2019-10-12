Dr. David Flatt, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flatt, DC
Overview
Dr. David Flatt, DC is a Chiropractor in St Charles, IL.
Dr. Flatt works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Chiropractic Services2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 307, St Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 938-2047
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All but impossible to thank Dr. Flatt. He saw my wife and treated her for the first time. Immediately he observed something was terribly wrong with her and ask if she had an EKG recently. The response was no as her GP whom she sees regularly and within days of visiting Dr. Flatt had not prescribed one. That same afternoon my wife had an EKG which she failed. This led to a stress test, followed by angioplasty followed by a double bypass - all with 3 days of the observation of Dr. Flatt. There is little else I can say about a man I have never personally met that demonstrated the highest level of competence, knowledge and intuition. Dr. Flatt, I thank you whole heartedly for saving my wife's life. Rich Vlach
About Dr. David Flatt, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Polish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flatt speaks Polish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Flatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flatt.
