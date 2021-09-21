See All Clinical Psychologists in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elkins Park, PA. 

Dr. Flaks works at David Flaks, Psyd in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    David Flaks, Psyd
    7401 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 635-1897
  2. 2
    David Flaks, Psyd
    651 Route 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-1121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Codependency
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Codependency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flaks?

    Sep 21, 2021
    Where to begin! I was going through a very tough time towards the end of my marriage. Marriage was failing, my 1st born was on the way, and I was in such a low dark place In my life. I did some research online, and felt that David could be the one to help. I was so happy with my choice after meeting him! While not being judgmental about what had happened towards the end of my marriage, he helped me navigate through dark times with a soft, kind voice and understanding manner. He listened well, gave subtle advise as needed, and truly listened to how I felt. For the best, David helped me get through a terrible relationship (marriage ended, for the best) and gave me the confidence to move on with my life with my head hanging high. Thank you so much David! All the love. Highly recommend this guy!
    Evan Demers — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flaks to family and friends

    Dr. Flaks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flaks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D.

    About Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982730412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.