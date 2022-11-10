David Fitzmaurice, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Fitzmaurice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Fitzmaurice, PA-C
Overview
David Fitzmaurice, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in General Practice (Physician Assistant), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova South.
David Fitzmaurice works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (239) 544-5760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Fitzmaurice?
I've been going to David for years and I always feel like he does a thorough examination. I leave knowing that my skin health is in good shape.
About David Fitzmaurice, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194834259
Education & Certifications
- Nova South
Frequently Asked Questions
David Fitzmaurice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Fitzmaurice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with David Fitzmaurice using Healthline FindCare.
David Fitzmaurice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Fitzmaurice works at
36 patients have reviewed David Fitzmaurice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Fitzmaurice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Fitzmaurice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Fitzmaurice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.