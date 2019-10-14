David Field Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Field Jr, LMFT
Overview
David Field Jr, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brooksville, FL.
David Field Jr works at
Locations
Still Waters Counseling, Inc12128 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-7740
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Feilds helped me though the biggest failure I have had to date. It was a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions for me. Instead of easy answers to my problem he helped me work things out through a process.
About David Field Jr, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750488045
Frequently Asked Questions
David Field Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Field Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed David Field Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Field Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Field Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Field Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.