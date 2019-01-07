See All Chiropractors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. David Fiedler, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Fiedler, DC

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Fiedler, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Fiedler works at Mary Olszewski DPM & Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Olszewski and Associates P C.
    1804 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 590-1132

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fiedler?

Jan 07, 2019
Dr fiedler is an amazing and very caring doctor.im thrilled to have had the recommendation to go to him he gave me a referral to a pain management doctor and has been the only person who has sent me in the right direction in 3 months.
Laurie belluomini in Palatine — Jan 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Fiedler, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Fiedler, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fiedler to family and friends

Dr. Fiedler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fiedler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Fiedler, DC.

About Dr. David Fiedler, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811099088
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Fiedler, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fiedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fiedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiedler works at Mary Olszewski DPM & Associates in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fiedler’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiedler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiedler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Fiedler, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.