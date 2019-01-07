Dr. David Fiedler, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fiedler, DC
Dr. David Fiedler, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington Heights, IL.
Mary Olszewski and Associates P C., 1804 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Dr fiedler is an amazing and very caring doctor.im thrilled to have had the recommendation to go to him he gave me a referral to a pain management doctor and has been the only person who has sent me in the right direction in 3 months.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811099088
Dr. Fiedler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiedler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.