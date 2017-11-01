Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Feinberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Feinberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Locations
Feinberg & Associates520 E Maxwell St, Lexington, KY 40502 Directions (859) 233-3390
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinberg?
I began seeing Dr. Feinberg 16 months ago, 3-4 times per month. Words can't express how much he has helped me with so many issues. He is an amazing listener, and he will give you his honest opinion, along with good advice on how to move forward. I just can't say enough about him, and I feel very blessed to have Dr. Feinberg as my Psychologist.
About Dr. David Feinberg, PHD
Clinical Psychology
English
NPI: 1467584789
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
