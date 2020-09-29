David Falkstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Falkstein
Offers telehealth
David Falkstein is an Adolescent Psychologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.
David L. Falkstein, Ph.D., L.S.S.P.204 W Mcdermott Dr, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 954-7188
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Highly recommended. Very thorough evaluations
- Adolescent Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467501403
- University of North Texas
David Falkstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Falkstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed David Falkstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Falkstein.
