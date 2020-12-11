Dr. David Fairley, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fairley, OD
Dr. David Fairley, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Fairley works at
Locations
Costco Pharmacy #10791650 E TUCSON MARKETPLACE BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 791-7355
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My visit to Dr. Fairley went as I expected. He was thorough and professional. However my pleasant surprise came as his assistant, Mirna, worked with me to locate the best contact lens solution for my particular needs. She was exceptional and continued to work with me until I ended up with the correct lenses. She was phenomenal!!
Dr. Fairley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairley works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairley.
