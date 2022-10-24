David Euwema, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Euwema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Euwema, LMHC
Overview
David Euwema, LMHC is a Counselor in Kissimmee, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 600 N Thacker Ave Ste A7, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2544
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Euwema was my principal counsellor at Parkside Lodge in 1987. 35 years later I am still clean and sober and I credit Dr. Euwema for it. What he said clicked for me where many others had tried before and were unsuccessful.
About David Euwema, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548393192
