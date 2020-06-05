Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dorsey, OD
Overview
Dr. David Dorsey, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
- 1 1302 S General McMullen Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78237 Directions (210) 434-1470
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is personable and professional. He’s not in the business for money, he truly loves to help people. It’s refreshing. He’s a great guy
About Dr. David Dorsey, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
