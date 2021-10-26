David Doriguzzi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Doriguzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Doriguzzi, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Doriguzzi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
David Doriguzzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sangar P Selva, Md, A Prof Corp44725 10th St W Ste 210, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 948-6011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Doriguzzi?
Awesome PA, going to miss his expertise and care provided (I moved out of state). I only hope i can find someone like him.
About David Doriguzzi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730195728
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- California State University, San Bernardino
Frequently Asked Questions
David Doriguzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Doriguzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Doriguzzi works at
David Doriguzzi speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed David Doriguzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Doriguzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Doriguzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Doriguzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.